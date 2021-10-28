CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,381.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 138,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 377,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $208.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

