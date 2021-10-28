CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

