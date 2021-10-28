CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.87 Million Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Pretium Resources worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,381,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Pretium Resources by 32.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 127,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $2,661,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pretium Resources by 198.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 103,021 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

PVG stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -111.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

