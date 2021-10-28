CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock worth $31,776,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Etsy stock opened at $243.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $255.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.