CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,205 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Methanex worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $8,078,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $5,848,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.