CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 668 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Shares of ARE opened at $205.91 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $9,855,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

