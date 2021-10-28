CIBC Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APYRF. Desjardins raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

