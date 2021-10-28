Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 299.6% in October

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,267,200 shares, an increase of 299.6% from the September 30th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,002,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

