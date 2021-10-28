Cipher 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $384.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Cipher has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $153,326.91 and $384.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

