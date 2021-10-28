Citigroup Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $285.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $288.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $213.48. 473,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,742. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a market cap of $415.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,509. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.