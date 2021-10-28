City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $531.82

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.82 ($6.95) and traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.66). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 521 ($6.81), with a volume of 2,065 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 525.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 531.82.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £6,099.50 ($7,969.04). Also, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 22,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £124,685 ($162,901.75). Insiders sold a total of 48,635 shares of company stock valued at $26,749,250 over the last three months.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

