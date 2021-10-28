Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70 to $0.74 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of CLVT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,717. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

