Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading 7% Higher

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 13,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,492,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -91.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

