Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading 8.1% Higher

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.12. 38,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,837,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

