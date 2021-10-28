ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.54% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 31.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 54.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $16.54 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $369.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 15.62.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

