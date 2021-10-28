Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 452,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

