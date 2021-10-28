Clearway Energy (CWEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWEN stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 223.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

