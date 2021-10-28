CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $217.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 524.1% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

