CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $234.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

Shares of CME traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group by 524.1% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $280,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

