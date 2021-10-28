CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.07

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 41854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

