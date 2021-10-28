Cobak Token Market Capitalization Achieves $11.63 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $41.62 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token coin can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00006733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,502.55 or 0.99986529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.79 or 0.06762693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

