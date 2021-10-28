Cogent Communications (CCOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 677.70 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogent Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Cogent Communications worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

