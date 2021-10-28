Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.