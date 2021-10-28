Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Coherent worth $55,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Coherent by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $248.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

