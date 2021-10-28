Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $588.64

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 588.64 ($7.69) and traded as low as GBX 559.39 ($7.31). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 596 ($7.79), with a volume of 5,798 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 560.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 588.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £245.05 million and a P/E ratio of 45.15.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55), for a total value of £20,004.58 ($26,136.11).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

