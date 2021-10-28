Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 60.1% higher against the dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $286,894.55 and $76.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00209664 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00099397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

