Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 216.7% in October

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLPBY opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLPBY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

