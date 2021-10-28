Color Platform Market Cap Reaches $201,117.22 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $201,117.22 and approximately $88.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,572.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.39 or 0.00958853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00267521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00231529 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00034063 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

