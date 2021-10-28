Columbia Sportswear Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.21. 396,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

