Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.60.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.