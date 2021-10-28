Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $51.90. 21,157,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,710,889. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $238.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comcast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Comcast worth $2,329,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

