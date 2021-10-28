Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.10. 275,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,528. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

