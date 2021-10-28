Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.10. 275,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,528. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
About Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
