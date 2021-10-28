Commerzbank (CRZBY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS: CRZBY):

10/25/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

10/21/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

10/5/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

9/1/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

CRZBY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. 40,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,534. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank AG will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

