Comparing Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -851.65% 222.02% Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73%

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 31.32 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -0.80 Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 11.17 $42.52 million $0.26 63.42

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Idera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.30%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.