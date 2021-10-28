Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Compass Minerals International worth $33,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

