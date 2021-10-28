Consolidated Edison (ED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.150-$4.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

