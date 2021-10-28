Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,166.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,764.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,699.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,570.47. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,003.35 and a one year high of $1,841.66.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

