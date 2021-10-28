Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,157.14.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded up C$35.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2,209.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,585. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,949.36. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,270.07.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 64.720002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

