CONTRACOIN Reaches Market Cap of $10.88 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $58,014.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00108376 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,309,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.