Contrasting Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Adynxx alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adynxx and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $203.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.45%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than Adynxx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adynxx and ShockWave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million 0.01 -$8.42 million N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 110.16 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -106.76

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24%

Volatility and Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adynxx beats ShockWave Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.