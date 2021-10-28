Contrasting Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and ConnectOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 5.96 $354.06 million $2.91 24.19 ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 4.09 $71.29 million $2.13 15.58

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 39.73% 16.44% 1.69% ConnectOne Bancorp 36.91% 12.48% 1.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Bancshares and ConnectOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $67.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.74%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.60%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats ConnectOne Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

