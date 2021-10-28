Contrasting First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) and Its Peers

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ: FWBI) is one of 891 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare First Wave BioPharma to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Wave BioPharma N/A -482.96% -258.47% First Wave BioPharma Competitors -3,694.16% -115.46% -26.18%

Volatility & Risk

First Wave BioPharma has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Wave BioPharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Wave BioPharma N/A -$32.67 million -0.22 First Wave BioPharma Competitors $1.70 billion $122.47 million -1.56

First Wave BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Wave BioPharma. First Wave BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Wave BioPharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Wave BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Wave BioPharma Competitors 5144 18900 40941 787 2.57

First Wave BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 64.80%. Given First Wave BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Wave BioPharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

First Wave BioPharma competitors beat First Wave BioPharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. Its programs include FW-UP, FW-UC, FW-CD,FW-COV, FW-ICI-AC, MS1819, COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-EPI. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

