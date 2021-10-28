Contrasting Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) & Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Industria de Diseño Textil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.17 billion 1.34 -$28.89 million $0.24 22.83 Industria de Diseño Textil $23.47 billion 4.75 $1.27 billion $0.20 89.53

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials. Morgan Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 5.63% 9.72% 5.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Morgan Advanced Materials and Industria de Diseño Textil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 Industria de Diseño Textil 2 3 3 0 2.13

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

