Contrasting Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Portman Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 109.23 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Portman Ridge Finance $42.76 million 5.26 $31.57 million $3.40 7.26

Portman Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.79, suggesting that its stock price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FOMO and Portman Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Portman Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.00%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than FOMO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Portman Ridge Finance 112.83% 15.18% 6.00%

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats FOMO on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments. It also takes controlling interest.

