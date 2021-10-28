Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $26.91 on Top Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.91 or 0.00044244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $880.77 million and $39.13 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00069485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,733.80 or 0.99857734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.86 or 0.06944820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

