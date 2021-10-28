Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $643.00 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.87 and its 200 day moving average is $550.50. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

