Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 179 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $562.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

