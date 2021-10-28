Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 472 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Align Technology by 998.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $127,193,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $97,252,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $604.39 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.36 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $686.48 and a 200-day moving average of $636.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

