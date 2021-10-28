Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.23.

The Boeing stock opened at $206.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.28. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

