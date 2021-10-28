Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,138.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 945.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

